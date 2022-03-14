Drugmaker Pfizer said Monday it will wind down clinical trials in Russia while allowing its medicines to continue to flow into the country for compassionate reasons, using any proceeds for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

The plan underscores the fine line that companies who produce life-saving drugs must walk as major industries try to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for his unprovoked assault on Ukraine without causing undue pain to everyday Russians.

Pfizer said cutting off Russia from its medicines would be “in direct violation of our foundational principle of putting patients first.”

“Ending delivery of medicines, including cancer or cardiovascular therapies, would cause significant patient suffering and potential loss of life, particularly among children and elderly people,” the company said. “However, maintaining the supply of medicines to Russia does not mean we will continue doing business as usual in Russia. Today we are announcing that effective immediately Pfizer will donate all profits of our Russian subsidiary to causes that provide direct humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine.”

Pfizer, a leading manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines and a pill treatment for the disease, said it will not begin any new clinical trials in Russia and stop recruiting participants in existing trials. It will also work with regulators to transition trials within Russia to sites outside of the country.

“Finally, while Pfizer doesn’t own or operate any manufacturing sites in Russia, we will cease all planned investments with local suppliers intended to build manufacturing capacity in the country,” the company said. “These decisions align with our patient-first values and ensure that every dollar of profit derived from Russia will strengthen Ukraine and its people as they continue to valiantly defend their nation and freedom from this unprovoked and unjustified attack.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.