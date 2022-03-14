A Florida man remains in custody after six West Point cadets overdosed last week after allegedly taking cocaine laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl.

News reports in South Florida identified the suspect Axel Giovany Casseus, 21.

Authorities in Broward County said the West Point cadets were on spring break at a rental home on March 10 when Mr. Casseus sold them the narcotics. The cadets — including two who played for West Point’s football team — were hospitalized after overdosing on the fentanyl-laced cocaine.

Some of the victims overdosed on cocaine after attempting to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on other cadets, authorities said. Four of the cadets were later released from the hospital, while two still require medical care.

West Point officials said they were aware of what happened but offered no other comment, saying the matter is being investigated.

Police in Wilton Point, Florida, where the cadets were staying on spring break, said the incident serves as a stark reminder of the danger of fentanyl.

“This synthetic opioid continues to have detrimental impacts on many communities,” police said in a Facebook post. “Our agency remains committed to drug prevention and intervention initiatives. Our agency also remains committed to investigating and prosecuting acts of illegal drug activity.”

