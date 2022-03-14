Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a video address to Congress on Wednesday morning about his country’s efforts to beat back the withering assault ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer urged all lawmakers to attend the special session in the Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium. Capitol Hill is plotting the best way to help Ukraine without sending troops, a move that President Biden has ruled out.

“The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine,” the leaders wrote. “We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy. We hope that you can join us for this special presentation.”

The session is restricted to lawmakers.

Mr. Zelenskyy has won plaudits for being a brave and visible presence as the Russian army shells major cities in his country. Each day, he holds talks with allies in many countries and details them on Twitter.

On Monday, he said he spoke to Greek leaders and stressed the need for humanitarian corridors — especially in Mariupol, a city that is buckling from a siege by Russian forces.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.