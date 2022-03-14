President Biden is considering traveling to Europe in the coming weeks to reassure U.S. allies amid the war in Ukraine, according to reports Monday.

The trip would include meetings with other world leaders. Potential stops include Brussels, where NATO is headquartered, according to NBC News, which first reported the story.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Poland and Romania last week to address the escalating crisis in Ukraine. She met with leaders of both nations, reaffirming the administration’s support for Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also traveled to Poland this month to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart.

The timing of Mr. Biden’s potential trip is not clear.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Times.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.