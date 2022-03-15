President Biden will travel to Europe later this month to attend a NATO summit convened in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the White House announced Tuesday.

The president will attend NATO’s March 24 summit in Brussels, Belgium, where he plans to discuss “ongoing deterrence and defense efforts in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine. He will also “reaffirm our ironclad commitment to NATO,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

The president will also attend a European Council summit, she said.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Poland and Romania last week to address the escalating crisis in Ukraine. She met with leaders of both nations, reaffirming the administration’s support for Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Poland this month to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.