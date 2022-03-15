D.C. police said Tuesday it arrested a suspect in five shootings in Washington and New York City that targeted homeless persons, killing two of them, and alarmed the mayors of both major cities.

Police did not identify the suspect but said he is being questioned.

“Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC,” the department tweeted. “He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch. Additional information will be forthcoming. Thanks to the community for all your tips.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a rare joint statement over the weekend pleading with the public for help in finding the suspect.

Their police departments believed the same person was responsible for each of the shootings and distributed surveillance photos from the scene that showed the suspect’s face.

The Democratic mayors also begged homeless persons to seek shelter services to protect themselves while the killer was on the loose.

The suspect is connected to three shootings in the District, which killed one, and two shootings in New York, which killed one.

