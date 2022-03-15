Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the vice president’s office announced.

“Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for Covid-19,” said Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary for Vice President Kamala Harris. “Out of an abundance of caution, the vice president will not participate in tonight’s event. The vice president tested negative for Covid-19 today and will continue to test.”

Ms. Harris was scheduled to participate in an Equal Pay Day event at the White House Tuesday evening, but skipped it after Mr. Emhoff’s test results were made public.

President Biden noted her absence as the event began, assuring attendees that Ms. Harris was “fine.”

“Kamala chose not to take a chance. … Out of an abundance of caution she decided not to join us,” Mr. Biden said.

The president and vice president appeared together on Tuesday afternoon at an event to mark the signing of a $1.5 trillion government funding bill. Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this week that he had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.