Pierre Zakrzewski, a longtime Fox News cameraman, was killed Monday in Ukraine, the network said Tuesday.

Mr. Zakrzewski was reportedly working with correspondent Benjamin Hall in Horenka, a suburb of Kyiv, when their vehicle came under fire. Mr. Hall was injured.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said.

Mr. Zakrezewski was a seasoned veteran who worked in other conflict zones, including Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Word of his death comes two days after American journalist Brent Renaud was killed in Irpin.

Former colleagues were shocked by Mr. Zakrzewski’s death.

“I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure,” Fox News reporter John Roberts tweeted. “Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre‘s wife and family.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.