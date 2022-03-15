A cadre of House Republicans is demanding the Biden administration launch an investigation into Russia’s funding of environmentalist groups that are opposing increased U.S. domestic energy production.

The push is being led by senior members of the Republican Study Committee, who say that a full-fledged probe is required to ensure that Russia is not subverting the environmental lobby to protect Russia‘s global oil market share.

“The more energy-independent our country becomes, the less economic power Russia possesses. It is in Russia’s interest to hamper U.S. energy production,” said Rep. Ted Budd, a North Carolina Republican who is running for the Senate this year. “Therefore, the prospect of Russia funneling money to U.S. environmental groups to do Russia’s bidding and actively oppose U.S. energy is a dangerous form of interference in our politics.”

Environmental groups say the calls for transparency are nothing more than a GOP “smear campaign.”

“We receive no funding from the governments of Russia or China,” said Bob Deans, the director of strategic engagement for the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC). “We answer to our independent leadership, and we don’t do the bidding of any government — foreign or otherwise — in our work to advocate for common-sense environmental protections in the public interest.”

GOP lawmakers say that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen needs to conduct a full investigation into any potential “Russian interference in American domestic politics.” In particular, they point to organizations like the Sierra Club and the NRDC as potential targets for Russian subversion, given their long advocacy for curtailing U.S. energy production.

“If Russian manipulation is confirmed in domestic anti-energy funding, we call on the Department of the Treasury to immediately partner with the Department of Justice in establishing a select committee to investigate illicit Russian influence operations,” Mr. Budd and colleagues wrote in a letter to the administration.

The push for an official investigation complements steps that Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have taken to root out Russian influence. GOP lawmakers on the panel have called on environmental groups to disclose their donors and any ties they may have to non-governmental organizations financed by the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.