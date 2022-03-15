Police in Philadelphia arrested a man Tuesday on charges of stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Saturday.

Police arrested Gary Cabana, 60, without incident at a bus station. He also was wanted by Philadelphia police in connection to a fire at a nearby hotel on Monday.

New York Police Department video (warning, graphic) shows the suspect jumping over a reception desk and stabbing two employees. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said Mr. Cabana had his museum membership revoked after two separate incidents of disorderly conduct.

Commissioner Miller said museum officials sent a letter Friday informing Mr. Cabana that his membership was no longer valid. He showed up Saturday to see a film.

“He became upset about not being allowed entrance, and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times,” Commissioner Miller said.

The museum evacuated patrons after the incident. It is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.