Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is adding a stop in Bulgaria to his trip to Europe to reassure NATO allies as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its third week, Pentagon officials said.

Mr. Austin, who leaves Tuesday, will first stop in Brussels for a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

“He looks forward to having another discussion to talk with our NATO allies about the things we’re doing as an alliance to bolster and support our deterrence capabilities on the eastern flank,” chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

NATO defense ministers will likely discuss steps to better shore up the alliance’s defenses and ensure member states have a “common sight picture of the threat environment,” Pentagon officials said.

Slovakia will be the next stop on Mr. Austin’s whirlwind trip, where he will visit with senior civilian and military leaders about ways to “deepen the U.S./Slovak relationship” and make clear the U.S. commitment to NATO’s eastern flank, officials said.

Bulgaria, the last stop on Mr. Austin’s trip, was a staunch ally of the Soviet Union but has been a NATO member since March 2004. Support there for Russia has slipped since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, with polling indicating most Bulgarians backing economic sanctions imposed on Moscow.

