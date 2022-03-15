Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Biden’s pick for the Federal Reserve Board, withdrew her candidacy on Tuesday, according to reports, after opposition from Republicans and one Democrat over her positions on energy and climate change.

The White House did not immediately confirm the withdrawal, which came one day after Sen. Joe Manchin III, West Virginia Democrat, said he would not support her nomination. Mr. Manchin’s defection would have made confirmation impossible, without any GOP support, in the evenly-split Senate.

Mr. Manchin said he opposed Mrs. Raskin because of her views on energy, as gas prices continue to soar amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine and rising inflation.

“Her previous public statements have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation’s critical energy needs. I have come to the conclusion that I am unable to support her nomination to serve as a member of the Federal Reserve Board,” he said in a statement Monday.

Mrs. Raskin was nominated for the job of vice chair for supervision, the Fed’s top banking regulator. Even before Mr. Manchin’s statement, she was under fire from Republicans over her views on monetary policy and climate change.

She is the wife of Rep. Jamie Raskin, Maryland Democrat, a longtime Biden ally in Congress.

