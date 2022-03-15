Former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken is vowing to be “Trump tough” on illegal immigration and drug smugglers in a new ad for her U.S. Senate campaign.

Ms. Timken says in the 30-second “Crackdown” ad that on President Biden’s watch “illegal immigrants and drug cartels are flooding Ohio with heroin and fentanyl.”

“Now opioid deaths are surging again,” she tells viewers. “As the real Trump conservative I will fight to finish this wall, secure this board and crack down on the drug cartels.”

The ad captures Ms. Timken standing at the U.S.-Mexico border wall and features a video clip of former President Donald Trump at a rally praising her as “unbelievable.”

“I approve this message because I’m Trump tough,” she says.

Ms. Timken has the support of retiring Sen. Rob Portman and is hoping to land the endorsement of Mr. Trump, who has been a focal point of the GOP nomination race.

Ms. Timken is playing catch-up in the contest, according to a Fox News survey of likely GOP primary voters released this month. It showed businessman Mike Gibbons, with 22% support, and former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, with 20%, leading the pack.

Author J.D. Vance is running third, with 11%, followed by Ms. Timken, with 9%, and state Sen. Matt Dolan, with 7%.

The Ohio primary election is May 3.

The winner of the GOP contest is expected to face off against Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in November’s general election.

