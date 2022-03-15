The Biden administration has imposed new sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and 11 Russian officials, including senior military officials and a judge, accusing them of “gross human rights abuses.”

The sanctions announced by the Treasury Department expand previous actions against Mr. Lukashenko, who allowed Russian troops into his country as they moved toward Kyiv. Russia is also launching missiles from Belarusian territory, treating wounded soldiers in Belarusian hospitals, and using Belarusian morgues to store their dead.

“Today’s designations demonstrate the United States will continue to impose concrete and significant consequences for those who engage in corruption or are connected to gross violations of human rights,” said Office of Foreign Assets Control Director Andrea Gacki. “We condemn Russia‘s attacks on humanitarian corridors in Ukraine and call on Russia to cease its unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine.”

Also sanctioned is Mr. Lukashenko’s wife, Halina. Under the measures, the Lukashenkos’ interests and property in the U.S. would be blocked and Americans are prohibited from doing business with them.

The U.S. sanctioned members of Lukashenko’s family in December amid accusations of human rights abuses after a migrant crisis on Belarus’s border with Poland.

Belarus also was sanctioned last month for its role in supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Others added to the sanctions list include Natalia Mushnikova, a Moscow judge who oversaw the case of Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian anti-corruption whistleblower. Magnitsky died in 2009 while in pre-trial detention after exposing an alleged tax-fraud scheme by Russian officials.

The U.S. also placed sanctions on three other individuals involved in Magnitsky’s death.

Nurid Salamov, a prosecuting investigator who is accused of bringing a case against a Russian human rights activist despite allegations of fabricated evidence, was hit with sanctions.

The 11 Russian military leaders hit with new financial restrictions include deputy Russian defense ministers and other senior military officials.

“The Russian government has intensified a crackdown against its own citizens’ freedom of expression, including for members of the press, as well as freedom of association and peaceful assembly. Today in Russia, those who provide factual reporting on the invasion or criticize Putin face criminal charges,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement about the measures taken against the Russian military officials.

The State Department announced new visa restrictions on 38 current and former Russian government officials suspected of suppressing dissent in Russia.

