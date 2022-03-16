With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set to urge Congress on Wednesday to provide him more help to battle Russia, President Biden is teeing up an additional $800 million in military aid for the war-torn country.

The package will include anti-tank missiles and a new collection of portable defensive weapons the U.S. has already provided, including Javelin missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

Mr. Biden is expected to announce the aid in a speech at the White House shortly after Mr. Zelenskyy delivers a video address to Congress calling for more U.S. assistance.

He will deliver the speech as Russian bombs rain down on Ukrainian civilians and more than 3 million Ukrainian refugees flee their county.

The funds for the new aid will come from the $13.6 billion that is allocated for Ukraine in the omnibus budget bill Mr. Biden signed Tuesday.

