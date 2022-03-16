Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Wednesday he will grant Temporary Protected Status to many Afghans already in the U.S., giving them a new level of status.

TPS confers key benefits like work permits to migrants, allowing them a chance to put down roots in society. As a tentative legal status, it also blocks deportations, though the Biden administration had already halted removals to Afghanistan after the country’s takeover by the Taliban last year.

Homeland Security said “ongoing armed conflict” involving the Taliban and attacks by Islamic State-Khorasan have left the country too unstable for people to be forced to return.

“This TPS designation will help to protect Afghan nationals who have already been living in the United States from returning to unsafe conditions,” Mr. Mayorkas said.

He said the status will help “trusted partners” who helped support the U.S. war effort over the last two decades.

Indeed, it was the end of that effort that spawned the chaos that led to the need for TPS. The withdrawal of U.S. troops precipitated a collapse of Afghanistan’s government and the Taliban takeover.

The TPS designation will apply to Afghans who made it to the U.S. as of Tuesday.

Those who enter now will not be eligible, Homeland Security said.

TPS requires a background check.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.