The Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate by a quarter point Wednesday and signaled six more hikes are planned in 2022 in an effort to cool record-high inflation that is squeezing family budgets and bedeviling Democrats and the White House in the midterm election year.

The central bank hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate from near zero in response to prices that are rising at their fastest rate in 40 years. The Fed’s open market committee said it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”

In new economic projections, Fed officials projected that inflation will be significantly higher this year than previously forecast, at 4.3%, coming down to 2.3% in 2024. The projection for economic growth this year was lowered to 2.8% from 4%.

“Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher energy prices, and broader price pressures,” the Fed said in a statement.

The central bank also said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is creating “highly uncertain” implications for the U.S. economy.

“In the near term the invasion and related events are likely to create additional upward pressure on inflation and weigh on economic activity,” the statement said.

Consumer prices rose in February at an annual rate of 7.9%.

“We expect inflation to be high through the middle of this year,” said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. “In addition to the direct effects from higher global oil and commodity prices, the invasion and related events may restrain economic activity abroad and further disrupt supply chains.”

But Mr. Powell told a press briefing after the increase was announced that the likelihood of a recession in the next 12 months is “not particularly elevated” and that the U.S. economy remains strong.

It was the first rate hike since 2018 as the Fed moves from two years of low-interest rates and massive pandemic relief to tightening monetary policy. The central bank had lowered rates to near zero to keep the economy moving during coronavirus shutdowns in the U.S., and the global effects of the pandemic.

The move will raise the cost of interest charges on credit cards, and on home mortgages.

Although the Fed’s action had been expected for weeks, it came with fresh urgency because inflation has shown no signs of easing and could rise even higher, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine impacting oil prices.

Congressional Republicans and some economists blame Democrats for higher prices, saying the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden last spring wasn’t necessary and flooded the economy with easy money.

“Democrats didn’t listen. They pushed ahead,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday.

“And for 12 months and counting, working families have been paying a heavy price.”

The Kentucky Republican mocked Mr. Biden’s attempt to blame inflation on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s three-week-old war, calling it “nonsense.”

“Everybody knows where the buck stops,” Mr. McConnell said. “Democrats’ policies have put working families on a treadmill where they have to run faster and faster every month just to stay in place. Grocery prices are soaring faster than they have since 1981. New cars and truck prices are climbing at their fastest rates ever. Forget about getting ahead and saving. Households are lucky if they are even able to tread water.”

The Democratic National Committee said Wednesday that Mr. Biden has taken “critical action” to lower prices, including releasing oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

