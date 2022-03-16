Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall is safe and being treated outside of Ukraine after a Russian attack on Kyiv that killed his cameraman and a Ukrainian woman who was working alongside them.

An internal memo to Fox employees confirmed that Mr. Hall had made it out of the war-torn country.

“Ben is alert and in good spirits,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott wrote. “He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family. Please continue to keep him in your prayers.”

Mr. Hall, 39, was injured, while Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, 24, were killed when their vehicle came under fire Monday outside of the capital.

The incident shocked colleagues and underscored the dangers for civilians and journalists as Russian President Vladimir Putin wages an unprovoked assault on his neighbor.

American filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud, 50, was killed while reporting in a Kyiv suburb.

