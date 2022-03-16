Lawmakers stepped up pressure on President Biden to help get fighter jets to Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s powerful appeal to Congress on Wednesday for more U.S. military support.

Democrats and Republicans pushed Mr. Biden to stop hesitating on a deal to transfer Polish MiG fighters to Ukraine, which Mr. Biden warns would escalate the war and tempt Russian President Vladimir Putin to spark World War III.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said the U.S. needed to send aircraft and other military hardware to give Ukraine a fighting chance.

“Ukrainians can win a fair fight on the ground, but they face a reign of terror from the sky,” he said, adding that the U.S. needs to help “through drones, anti-air defenses and planes.”

“The difference between the no-fly zone is that we would be attacking Russian facilities to maintain a no-fly zone. I’m saying, let’s provided Ukrainians the tools they need to carry on the fight defensively. There’s no danger of Ukraine attacking Moscow, let’s face it,” he said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican and a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said: “Right now the Biden administration is failing to do what needs to be done to defeat Russia.”

“Sadly President Biden and his entire administration believe that the only possible outcome here is failure. And that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. They don’t believe victory is possible,” he said. “Unfortunately, Biden is weak and afraid.”

The U.S. has become the focal point of a deal to deliver MiGs to Ukraine. Polish President Andrzej Duda has pledged to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine but wants his airforce replenished with F-16s from the U.S., leaving it to Mr. Biden to green-light the military aid.

Mr. Biden so far won’t make the deal.

Mr. Zelenskyy wants MiGs because they have Russian systems that are familiar to Ukrainian fighter pilots.

Sen. Joni Ernst, Iowa Republican and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the U.S. has failed to stand up to Mr. Putin.

“We need to send a signal to Putin,” she said. “And the Pentagon, and this administration, are not sending a signal.”

She said the Biden administration’s warning about escalating the conflict ring hollow.

“How is it any more escalatory than what he is doing in Ukraine right now,” she said. “Get over it. We have got to do more to help the Ukrainian people.”

President Zelenskyy pleaded for the U.S. to help him battle Russia’s bombardment of his country with a no-fly zone or military equipment to protect Ukraine’s skies.

“Russia has turned the Ukrainian side into a source of death for thousands of people,” Mr. Zelenskyy told the roomful of senators and congressman.

“This is a terror that Europe has not seen, has not seen for 80 years and we are asking for a reply to this terror from the whole world. Is this a lot to ask for — to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people? Is this too much to ask humanitarian — a no-fly zone.”

If not a no-fly zone, giving aircraft for Ukrainians to battle Russia in the skies would be the next best option, Mr. Zelenskyy said.

The address was welcomed by lawmakers who consider Mr. Zelenskyy a heroic leader for standing up to Russia, but it also upped the pressure on Congress members and President Biden to do more for Ukraine, which is virtually alone in its battle against Moscow’s military might.

“A picture tells a thousand words and in this case, it tells the story of deliberately targeting civilians. War crimes have been committed,” Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio Republican, said after the speech. “It tells us we have to do more.”

Even if the U.S. is unprepared to impose a no-fly zone it should provide anti-missile and aircraft systems, plus more weapons for their systems, said Mr. Portman.

“We need to figure this out, we need to be creative,” he said. “The world is watching.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle applauded Mr. Zelenskyy for his “courageous leadership” in the face of Russia’s unrelenting assault, and expressed steadfast support for supplying further U.S. military aid enforcing sanctions.

But lawmakers are also urging caution, saying the world is dealing with an unhinged Putin.

“The request to shut down the skies is compelling, but I think every one of us is deeply concerned about this spiraling into all-out war,” said Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Oregon Democrat. “Putin is evil, and I don’t think any of us feel that it is beyond his capacity to use tactical nuclear weapons. He’s completely unhinged, untethered to reality, and we’re all playing with fire here.”

