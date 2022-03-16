Mike Tyson is giving edible weed fans a chance to bite like a heavyweight champion.

Mr. Tyson’s cannabis company is selling ear-shaped gummies called “Mike Bites” — a nod to the boxer biting off a piece of Evander Holyfield’s ear during their legendary 1997 fight.

The fight resumed following the initial biting incident, but Mr. Tyson was later disqualified for biting Mr. Holyfield’s other ear. He lost his boxing license and was fined $3 million.

The gummies will be sold in California, Massachusetts and Nevada.

