Russian forces have remained tied to Ukraine’s road network, but they are struggling with the terrain, limiting their advance, intelligence authorities said Wednesday.

The U.K. Ministry of Defence said Russia’s reluctance to conduct off-road maneuvers and the destruction of bridges by Ukrainian forces are also stymying the invaders.

And Russia’s failure to gain control of the air “has drastically limited” their ability to effectively use air maneuvers, further limiting their options, the officials said.

The agency said Ukraine is exploiting Russia’s lack of flexibility to inflict heavy losses on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army, which is repeatedly shelling many cities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to ask Congress for more assistance in a members-only address by video Wednesday.

Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican, said the U.S. needs to help Ukraine exploit the Russian army’s weaknesses by supplying more military equipment of all kinds.

“If they can shoot it, we can ship it. Here’s the problem in a nutshell: The whole world knows what Putin is for — he’s for murdering Ukrainian moms and babies. The whole world knows what Zelensky is for — he’s for his country and for the free world,” Mr. Sasse said.

“But the whole world is only hearing what the Biden administration is against — at every turn this administration has said what America won’t do,” the senator said. “Here’s what we should be for: Our strategic goal should be to help Ukraine win — not to help them lose as slowly as possible, as many in Washington seem resigned to accept.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.