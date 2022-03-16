First responders on Wednesday scrambled to help Kyiv residents of a 12-story residential building that was hit by Russian shelling, prompting a partial collapse.

The State Emergency Service posted photos on Facebook of residents leaving with pets and belongings through piles of rubble near the building, which had large sections missing. Some photos showed parts of the building in flames.

Multiple reports said at least two persons were injured.

It was a high-profile attack on civilians who are under a 35-hour curfew imposed by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Social media reports said residents could hear explosions and gunfire all evening through the eerie quiet.

Mr. Klitschko reacted angrily to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim he is only targeting military posts.

“Bull——, sorry. Where is military target?” he told a reporter, pointing to a decimated civilian building. “This building is military target?”

