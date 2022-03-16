The Western Sheriffs Association delivered a unanimous vote of “No Confidence” in Vice President Kamala Harris’s handling of the migration crisis that’s slammed the U.S. border, with the sheriffs calling for President Biden to sideline his No. 2.

The sheriffs said they were looking to help Ms. Harris in her task, assigned by Mr. Biden, to try to stem the flow of unauthorized migrants. Instead, they said they’ve seen the administration go backward, dismantling tools that had worked and making local law enforcement’s job tougher.

“America’s sheriffs have watched in disbelief as the southern border has turned into an invisible line in the sand,” the association said in the No Confidence resolution, which passed at the association’s March 9 meeting.

They said finding someone who can solve the problem is a “matter of national security,” and said Mr. Biden must find someone else who can get the job done.

The Washington Times has reached out to the vice president’s office for comment.

Ms. Harris has made several trips south of the border to try to stem the flow of people coming from, and through, Central America. She has also made one visit to the U.S. border.

The U.S. has announced deals with companies to make more investments in key Central American nations, and Ms. Harris says she has pushed for improvements in the governments of those key nations, hoping to find ways to keep people from leaving.

But the border numbers continue to shatter records.

February numbers, released this week, marked the 12th straight month where Customs and Border Protection tallied more than 150,000 encounters with illegal immigrants.

One Border Patrol agent said March is on pace for 200,000 encounters.

And the makeup of those coming is always shifting, making Ms. Harris’s focus on Central America seem outdated. Late last year the surge of people was heavily from extra-continental migrants, while February saw a massive rise in single adults from Mexico.

