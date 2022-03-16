Google and YouTube have declared former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to be inappropriate viewing.

Ms. Gabbard posted a three-minute clip on Twitter on Wednesday evening, most of which was of an appearance by her on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle.”

CENSORED: YouTube/Google are offended by my criticism of the Military Industrial Complex and my advocacy for negotiated settlement in Ukraine, because they are the social media arm of that warmongering Power Elite/MIC. pic.twitter.com/tYe714y7cj — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 16, 2022

But she labeled the clip “this is what Google/YouTube doesn’t want you to say,” based on the first several seconds.

The video shows someone logging in via Google and, before the Gabbard-Ingraham interview begins, the viewer is warned that “the following content has been identified by the YouTube community as inappropriate or offensive to some audiences.”

Ms. Gabbard was quick with an explanation Wednesday evening.

“CENSORED: YouTube/Google are offended by my criticism of the Military Industrial Complex and my advocacy for negotiated settlement in Ukraine, because they are the social media arm of that warmongering Power Elite/MIC,” she wrote on Twitter.

In the interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Ms. Gabbard uses no racial or other slurs or any foul language, nor does she do anything violent or sexually suggestive.

She and Ms. Ingraham do criticize former first lady Hillary Clinton, who had previously called Ms. Gabbard a Russian asset, as one of many Washington-insider “war machine” who, on Ms. Gabbard’s account, wants to see Ukraine become a perpetual guerrilla insurgency bleeding Russia dry, as Afghanistan did in the 1980s.

“People like Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, they all this flowery language about how we’ve gotta take a stand and pay the price. The American people need to pay so much more for gas, so much more for food, make these decisions between filling their gas tank and buying groceries because — freedom?” Ms. Gabbard said.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.