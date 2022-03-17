President Biden said Thursday that Jeff Zients, who coordinated the White House COVID-19 response since Inauguration Day, will depart and be replaced by Dr. Ashish K. Jha as the pandemic fight pivots from a logistical battle to one in which the virus is managed as another health threat.

Dr. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, is a frequently quoted expert on television and maintains a high-profile social media presence, making him a familiar face to many Americans.

“Dr. Jha is one of the leading public health experts in America and a well-known figure to many Americans from his wise and calming public presence. And as we enter a new moment in the pandemic — executing on my National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and managing the ongoing risks from COVID — Dr. Jha is the perfect person for the job,” Mr. Biden said. “I appreciate both Jeff and Dr. Jha for working closely to ensure a smooth transition, and I look forward to continued progress in the months ahead.”

Mr. Biden hailed Mr. Zients as an unparalleled manager who helped him deploy available weapons against the virus. He previously had served in the White House as the Obamacare website repairman under President Barack Obama.

Mr. Zients’ departure comes as cases average around 30,000 per day, the lowest levels since the pre-delta period in the summer.

“When Jeff took this job, less than 1% of Americans were fully vaccinated; fewer than half our schools were open; and unlike much of the developed world, America lacked any at-home COVID tests,” Mr. Biden said. “Today, almost 80% of adults are fully vaccinated; over 100 million are boosted; virtually every school is open; and hundreds of millions of at-home tests are distributed every month.



“In addition, the U.S. leads the global effort to fight COVID, delivering more free vaccines to other countries than every other nation on Earth,” the president said. “The progress that he and his team have made is stunning and even more important consequential. Lives have been saved.”

Social media critics questioned whether Mr. Zients was the right person for the job, since he doesn’t have a medical background, but media reports and public comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci suggest he is respected as a colleague and manager. Politico recently suggested he would be a front-runner to replace Ron Klain if he steps aside as Mr. Biden’s chief of staff.

Mr. Biden said he will rely on Dr. Jha to guide the transition from social restrictions to efforts to maintain hospital capacity and control the disease.

“Our work in combating COVID is far from done. We must continue the effort to provide more vaccines and boosters. We must get a vaccine approved for the youngest children. We must continue to improve how our schools and workplaces cope with COVID. We must take special care to protect the vulnerable from COVID, even as many restrictions are lifted,” Mr. Biden said. “We need to provide tests, and treatments, and masks. We must fight the virus overseas, prepare for new waves, and new variants — all of which can be coming. And we must work with Congress to fund these vital steps, as time is running out to stay ahead of the virus.”

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

