President Biden plans to hold a high-stakes call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday as the U.S. pressures Beijing to leverage its ties with Russia in a way that gets Vladimir Putin to end his brutal assault on Ukraine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the call will focus on the war and economic issues.

“This is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and [China],” Ms. Psaki said. “The two leaders will discuss managing the competition between our two countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern.”

Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin said there were “no limits” to their friendship on the cusp of the Winter Olympic Games last month in Beijing, but the Ukraine invasion is putting that friendship to the test.

Reports suggest China was caught somewhat off-guard by the scale of Mr. Putin’s assault on Ukraine, and it will have to consider whether it becomes an economic safety net for Moscow as Russia faces crippling sanctions.

News reports say the U.S. pressured China to get Russia to call off an invasion last month, as Mr. Putin assembled forces on the border, but was unable to get Beijing to cooperate.

