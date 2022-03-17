Ukrainians who show up at the U.S. border without permission to enter can still be allowed in despite a pandemic border shutdown, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday.

Most adults showing up are being immediately expelled under what’s known as Title 42, a health emergency power.

But Mr. Mayorkas said Border Patrol agents have leeway to grant exceptions, and he said guidance has gone out that Ukrainians can be considered.

“Individualized exceptions on a case-by-case basis can be made,” the secretary told reporters.

He also said the U.S. has deployed refugee officers to Europe to help process Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country who might seek to apply for protection in the U.S.

He signaled, though, that he does not expect a flood of applications, saying those who have fled generally seem to be eager to return to their home country.

Earlier this month, Mr. Mayorkas announced Temporary Protected Status for Ukraine which grants a tentative legal status to Ukrainians who were already in the U.S. by that point.

