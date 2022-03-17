Chipotle is now employing robots to fry tortilla chips, becoming the latest fast-food restaurant to replace workers with automated cooks.

The robot, named “Chippy,” can automatically cook and season the chips with the help of artificial intelligence. Chippy is programmed to precisely recreate the Mexican chain’s recipe.

Chipotle is working with Miso Robotics to test the device at the company’s innovation center in Irvine, California. It will be tested in a restaurant later this year.

“We asked our team members if we could find a better mousetrap for anything in the restaurant, and what that would be, and up at the top of the list was a better way to make chips,” Chipotle Chief Technology Officer Curt Garner told CNBC.

Chippy uses the same technology as Miso Robotics’ Flippy 2 chicken-wing making robot, the company’s CEO Mike Bell said.

Their robots are currently being used at White Castle for burgers and tested at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Restaurants are continuing to find ways to make service more efficient. Richtech Robotics has a robot that can help staff serve food and clear tables.

Another company, RoboBurger, developed a robot the size of a vending machine that can make burgers from scratch at the push of a button.

