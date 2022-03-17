The federal government paid out at least $163 billion in bogus pandemic unemployment benefits, and less than 1% of that bad money has actually been recovered, an inspector general told Congress on Thursday.

Labor Department Inspector General Larry D. Turner said the states that doled out the federal money weren’t prepared for the massive infusion of cash in their unemployment systems and were using outdated systems easily exploited by fraudsters.

The result is that of $872.5 billion in federal unemployment money spent, at least $163 billion — or 18.71% — of that were improper payments.

The inspector general said just $830 million has been recovered two years into the pandemic, which works out to about half a percent.

The rest of the money remains in fraudsters’ hands or spent.

“We believe it’s going to be somewhat difficult to get that back,” Mr. Turner told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Mr. Turner said his office used to get 120 unemployment investigative complaints a year. During the pandemic, it has received more than 140,000 leads and opened more than 38,000 cases. Unemployment fraud now accounts for 94% of his investigative casework.

He described the pandemic unemployment program as “a perfect storm” for losing money.

“This created a situation where fraudsters had a high-reward target where an individual could make a fraudulent claim with relatively low risk of being caught, at least initially, due to the lack of basic anti-fraud measures,” he said. “As time went on, one fraudster could have been issued several UI debit cards, with tens of thousands of dollars on each card.”

Mr. Turner’s calculation of bogus payments is based on an official estimate that 18.71% of pandemic unemployment benefits were improper. That works out to $163 billion, but he said that’s likely a floor. Based on his office’s work, they figure the bogus payment rate “is likely higher than 18.71%.”

The inspector general has won 749 fraud-related indictments and recovered $830 million.

Unemployment benefits were one of several major pandemic programs fraudsters targeted. Small business loans and contracts for medical equipment and masks also proved attractive for fraud.

Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ Government Group, figures pandemic fraud totals a quarter of a trillion dollars.

Across all pandemic programs, fraud has resulted in 1,200 prosecutions, 1,000 arrests and nearly 500 convictions so far, said Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz, chairman of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

