The House voted Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, giving President Biden leeway to enact higher tariffs on products from the two countries and further weaken Russia’s economy in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The House approved the measure 424-8 before advancing the legislation to the Senate.

The bill would revoke Russia’s “most favored nation” status and is part of a broad trade action in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries.

The U.S. has taken steps to ban Russian energy imports, including oil and liquified natural gas, along with other goods such as seafood and alcohol. Thursday’s measure would make imports of steel, aluminum, and plywood items from Russia more expensive.

Thursday’s vote followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeal to U.S. lawmakers for assistance in countering Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

“I’m asking to make sure that the Russians do not receive a single penny that they use to destroy people in Ukraine,” Mr. Zelenskyy during his live-streamed address to members of both the House and Senate.

Reps. Richard Neal, Massachusetts Democrat, and Kevin Brady, Texas Republican, said Thursday in introducing the measure that Mr. Zelenskyy’s remarks “only strengthened our resolve to further isolate and weaken” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We must do all we can to hold Putin accountable for senselessly attacking the Ukrainian people and undermining global stability,” the lawmakers said. “The suspension of normal trade relations is an essential part of our effort to restore peace, save lives and defend democracy.”

Rep. Adam Smith, Washington Democrat and House Armed Services Committee chairman, said the bill reflected Congress’ role in “supporting Ukraine and holding Vladimir Putin accountable.”

“Following President Zelenskyy’s virtual address to Congress, this demonstration of support for Ukraine from the American people’s elected representatives could not come at a more crucial time,” Mr. Smith said.

• This article is based in part on wire-service reports.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.