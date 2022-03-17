President Biden’s son Hunter paid off his tax liability, but the grand jury probe into his business dealings continues, according to a report Thursday.

Hunter Biden told associates he paid off his more than $1 million tax bill, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the case.

However, the Justice Department probe into his “tax affairs,” which was disclosed in 2020, is still ongoing, the outlet reported.

The investigation began in 2018 and includes allegations of violating foreign lobbying rules and money laundering. David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for Delaware, is heading the probe into Hunter Biden’s taxes.

So far, Hunter Biden has not been charged with any crimes. The Justice Department declined to comment on the report.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also dismissed the report, saying that she could not comment because Hunter Biden does not work for the federal government.

Paying off the tax debt isn’t enough to shield Mr. Biden from liability, but it could garner him a lesser sentence if he faces criminal charges.

Sources familiar with the investigation confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, which became a source of contention during the 2020 presidential election, according to the newspaper report.

The laptop’s existence, which was reported by the New York Post in October 2020, was initially dismissed by the Times, which parroted the Biden campaign’s charge that it was Russian disinformation.

The laptop’s hard drive contained emails, text messages, photos, and other documents detailing how Hunter Biden used his political connections to boost his overseas business dealings.

In its report, the Times reported that emails regarding Hunter Biden’s business activities “appears to come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop.”

