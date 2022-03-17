NEWS AND OPINION:

The Republican National Committee has a reading recommendation for President Biden as he navigates a complex situation.

“Why does President Biden seem so determined to give terrorists money? Not only is he letting Russia and China broker the flawed deal he is desperately trying to restart with the terrorist-funding Iranian regime, he is reportedly considering giving our adversaries unreal concessions. Removing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the terror blacklist is reportedly under consideration,” Tommy Pigott, RNC rapid response director, wrote in a short analysis.

“The Biden administration is reportedly not even demanding Iran stops targeting U.S. troops. Russia’s state-owned energy company is poised to cash-in on a $10 billion nuclear contract in Iran. Biden is reportedly exempting the Russian-Iranian nuclear partnership from sanctions – so much for putting pressure on Putin. We’ve gone from killing Iranian terrorists under Trump to sending them money under Biden. Our enemies are openly bragging — in public — about how great the deal is for them,” Mr. Pigott said.

“Can someone please send Mr. Biden a copy of ‘The Art of the Deal’ before it’s too late?” he asked.

“The Art of the Deal” was written in 1987 by then-tycoon Donald Trump and published by Random House. “Trump makes one believe for a moment in the American dream again,” The New York Times said in its review of the book at the time.

MORE READING TO CONSIDER

Regnery Publishing is set to produce the first major profile of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to be published April 19.

“Zelensky: The Unlikely Hero Who Defied Putin and United the World,” will emphasize his rapid rise on the world stage and his place in history.

“From the most famous comedic actor in Ukraine to the most famous political hero in the world today, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the unlikely hero of our time. He led and inspired his country — and the entire free world — in the fight against the Russian invasion that began in February 2022, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin became a war criminal. This war, the first recorded in real time and broadcast on social media, will have long lasting consequences, but Zelenskyy’s stature will never diminish,” Regnery said in advance notes.

The book is intended as a “concise profile of the man who became the leader who captured headlines and won hearts worldwide” — and will cover Mr. Zelenskyy’s childhood, family background and journey from comedian and actor to the first Jewish president of Ukraine, the publisher noted.

Andrew Urban and Chris McLeod are the authors; a foreword was written by Rebekah Koffler, author of “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America.”

NOW THERE’S A THOUGHT

We live in complicated times. As the situation in Ukraine escalates, one member of the Russian Duma suggested that it was time for the U.S. to return Alaska to Russia.

The governor of Alaska is not keen on the idea, however.

“Good luck with that! Not if we have something to say about it. We have hundreds of thousands of armed Alaskans and military members that will see it differently,” responded Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy in a tweet.

VEEPSTAKES NOW UNDERWAY

Whom would former President Donald Trump choose as a running mate, should he seek reelection? Former Vice President Mike Pence does not appear to be interested in the role, according to recent press reports.

“Let’s go through a few of the most obvious options,” wrote CNN columnist Chris Cillizza in a new analysis.

Choices could include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — “the dream ticket for many MAGA loyalists” — along with former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley — who Mr. Cillizza said remains on fairly good terms with Mr. Trump. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is also a possibility; he has already said he would endorse Mr. Trump in a re-election bid.

“And Scott would be a history-making pick as the first Black candidate on a national Republican ticket,” Mr. Cillizza said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin îs also a possible running mate.

“He proved in the 2021 campaign that there is a way to thread the needle between the party’s Trump-loving base and the suburban voters who are turned off by the former president’s bombast,” Mr. Cillizza noted.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas also could be on the running-mate roster.

“What better storyline is there in 2024 than if Trump picks the runner-up in the 2016 primary race who pointedly refused to endorse him at the convention? For people who say Cruz wouldn’t accept the VP nomination, I can only assume you have never met the Texas senator,” the columnist said.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: NASCAR champ Tony Stewart’s Hidden Hollow Ranch, built of lodgepole pine in 2011 on 415 wooded acres in Columbus, Indiana. Six bedrooms, eight baths, “rustic luxury” and historic details throughout, two story interior waterfall, 8,700 gallon aquarium, commercial grade kitchen; 19,714 square feet. Bowling alley, guest house, workshop, abundant wildlife, 9-acre lake, much more. Priced at $30 million through Compass Realty. Find the property at TourHiddenHollow.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 85% of U.S. adults favor keeping strict economic sanctions on Russia; 85% of Republicans and 88% of Democrats agree.

• 77% overall favor keeping large numbers of U.S. military forces in NATO countries near Ukraine; 75% of Republicans and 81% of Democrats agree.

• 69% overall favor admitting Ukrainian refugees into the U.S. 57% of Republicans and 80% of Democrats agree.

• 50% overall say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a “major threat” to U.S. interests; 51% of Republicans and 50% of Democrats agree.

• 35% overall favor taking military action even if it risks a nuclear conflict with Russia; 36% of Republicans and 35% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Pew Research Center American Trends poll of 10,441 U.S. adults conducted March 7-13. The choices of independents were not revealed.

