The world will know a lot more about a certain leader, and very soon.

Regnery Publishing is set to produce the first major profile of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — and it arrives in a matter of weeks.

“Zelenskyy: The Unlikely Hero Who Defied Putin and United the World,” by authors Andrew Urban and Chris McLeod, will emphasize Mr. Zelenskyy’s rapid rise on the world stage, and his place in history.

“From the most famous comedic actor in Ukraine to the most famous political hero in the world today, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the unlikely hero of our time,” Regnery said in advance notes for the book.

“He led and inspired his country — and the entire free world — in the fight against the Russian invasion that began in February 2022, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin became a war criminal. This war, the first recorded in real time and broadcast on social media, will have long lasting consequences, but Zelenskyy’s stature will never diminish.”

The book is intended as a “concise profile of the man who became the leader who captured headlines and won hearts worldwide” — and will cover Mr. Zelenskyy’s childhood, family background and journey from comedian and actor to the first Jewish president of Ukraine, the publisher noted.

The book will also feature a foreword written by Rebekah Koffler, author of “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America.”

The publication date is April 19.

• Jennifer Harper can be reached at jharper@washingtontimes.com.