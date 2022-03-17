The prime minister of Ireland, Micheál Martin, tested positive for COVID-19 during his trip to Washington, making his planned St. Patrick’s Day visit on Thursday with President Biden unlikely.

Mr. Martin tested positive late Wednesday and had to leave the 30th Ireland Funds Gala event at the National Building Museum. He was seen sitting maskless near House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the event, according to Politico, and Mr. Biden spoke at the gala.

The prime minister had tested negative on an antigen test Wednesday afternoon but was retested because a member of his delegation tested positive, according to the Irish Embassy.

A PCR test, which is more sensitive, came back positive so the meeting with Mr. Biden for a traditional shamrock presentation will probably be held virtually, although the White House hasn’t announced an official change.

Mr. Martin spent the night at the Blair House across from the White House.

A press secretary for the Irish government said Mr. Martin is feeling well and self-isolating. They are “exploring alternatives to the in-person program of events.”

