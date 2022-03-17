President Biden and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Thursday stressed the need for Western allies to be united against Russian military aggression in Ukraine as the leaders complimented each other on their respective responses to the crisis.

Mr. Biden‘s St. Patrick’s Day meeting with Mr. Martin, aimed at highlighting ties between the two nations, was supposed to take place at the White House but was quickly moved to a virtual event after Mr. Martin tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night.

Mr. Martin said he was “feeling good,” despite the positive test. Mr. Biden noted that he spent less than seven minutes at “a little distance,” from the Irish prime minister, which falls just under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention definition of contact.

Ireland has welcomed thousands of Ukrainian refugees since the war began last month. It has been recognized around the globe as one of the most hospitable for those fleeing Ukraine.

“What you are doing — taking in Ukrainian refugees — speaks so loudly about your principles,” Mr. Biden said. “It’s amazing and I want to publicly compliment you for it.”

Mr. Biden said Ireland has brought in more than 7,000 refugees from Ukraine and is prepared to do more.

Mr. Martin returned the compliment by lobbing a few at Mr. Biden.

“I want to take this opportunity to genuinely salute your leadership,” he told Mr. Biden. “It’s firm. It’s determined. It’s strong. It’s measured in the teeth of this crisis, and in particular your capacity to marshal like-minded democracies.”

Both leaders stressed the need for Western nations to remain on the same page as they confront Russia.

“The European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, and other like-minded democracies are coming together in unprecedented ways to respond to this barbaric attack on the women and children of Ukraine,” Mr. Martin said. “And I think it’s extremely important that we keep this unity of purpose over the coming while.”

He vowed that Ireland will do “everything it possibly can” to assist Ukraine, including offering humanitarian aid and expanding sanctions on Russia.

— Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this report.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.