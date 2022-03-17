GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — A man fatally shot his father in a Maryland hospital parking lot Wednesday evening, then fled and killed himself, authorities said.

Anne Arundel County police said officers responded to 911 calls about a shooting in the parking lot of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie around 5:30 p.m., news outlets reported.

Kintrell McEachern Jr., 24, and his father, Kintrell McEachern Sr., 40, were at the hospital to visit a relative, when the son confronted his father in the parking lot and shot him, Anne Arundel County Police spokesman Lt. Glenn Shanahan said. The elder McEachern died at the scene, Shanahan said. The younger McEachern fled to Baltimore County in his car and killed himself in a wooded area in Arbutus, where police say Baltimore County police officers found him.