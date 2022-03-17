A Maryland state lawmaker has announced that she no longer will push a bill to gather information on home-schoolers after her office received a flood of calls, emails and messages from outraged parents.

Delegate Sheila Ruth, Baltimore County Democrat and the bill’s sponsor, issued the announcement on Facebook on Saturday, saying she will not withdraw the legislation.

“There’s no technical reason that I can’t withdraw the bill, but right now, given the toxic environment around this situation, the best possible outcome for everyone is for this bill to die a quiet death,” Ms. Ruth wrote. “Introducing the bill may have been a mistake but I was genuinely doing something I thought would be helpful, and everything I’ve done since then has been trying to do the right thing as best I can.”

Neither Ms. Ruth nor the Maryland State Police, who she said she “privately told” about the “threatening” messages without filing a report, responded Thursday to a request for comment.

