Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is part of President Biden’s effort to appoint federal judges who are soft on crime.

“President Biden is deliberately working to make the whole federal judiciary softer on crime,” the Kentucky Republican said in remarks on the Senate floor. “Even liberals admit as much; they just applaud it. But with murders and carjackings skyrocketing nationwide, I doubt the American people feel the same way.”

Judge Jackson, a former public defender, will begin her confirmation hearing on Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She would be the first Black woman on the high court.

Mr. McConnell said the hearing will be a “serious, dignified process.” But he criticized liberals for calling attention to Judge Jackson’s “empathy” as a positive qualification for the Supreme Court.

“It’s unsettling that senior Democrats have lauded Judge Jackson for the ‘empathy’ they suggest shapes her judicial approach,” he said. “Liberals are saying that Judge Jackson’s service as a criminal defense lawyer and then on the U.S. Sentencing Commission give her special empathy for convicted criminals. Her supporters look at her resume and deduce a special empathy for criminals. I guess that means that government prosecutors and innocent crime victims start each trial at a disadvantage.”

Service as a public defender doesn’t disqualify a nominee, Mr. McConnell said.

“It’s an important role. But as the New York Times reported this week, the Biden administration is on an intentional quest to stuff the federal judiciary full of this one perspective,” he said. “Even amid a national crime wave, a disproportionate share of the new judges President Biden has nominated share this professional background that liberals say gives judges special empathy for criminal defendants.”

Mr. McConnell said, “I look forward to learning more about how Judge Jackson believes her service as a criminal defense attorney leads her to interpret the text of our laws and our Constitution differently than other judges. If any judicial nominee really does have special empathy for some parties over others, that’s not an asset. It’s a problem.”

Judge Jackson, 51, has served on the federal Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia since last June. The Senate has confirmed her twice for judgeships, also confirming her nomination in 2013 for a district court seat in Washington.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.