House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s not worried about her health after attending a dinner with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Mrs. Pelosi, 81, emphasized that she gets tested almost daily for COVID because of her proximity to President Biden.

“No, I don’t,” Mrs. Pelosi responded to a reporter’s question on Thursday about whether she has health concerns. “I get tested almost everyday … because many times I see the president and you have to be tested to do that and really, it’s for the safety of my colleagues whom I come in contact with.”

Mr. Martin tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, hours after attending the Ireland Funds Gala in Washington with Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. Biden.

Mr. Martin will meet virtually with Mr. Biden on Thursday to mark St. Patrick’s Day.

Mrs. Pelosi also expressed her support for putting more money into COVID relief funds, as Congress debates a standalone bill to tackle the pandemic.

“We need all the money we can get to have the resources that we need,” said Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat. “The last thing you need is another variant.”

