Netflix is cracking down on you for stealing your ex’s Netflix account.

The streaming company announced Wednesday that it is testing a new feature that would require users to pay extra to share their accounts with someone outside their household.

According to a blog post from Netflix, members on standard and premium plans would be able to add sub-accounts for two people they don’t live with for an additional $2.99 a month.

Netflix adding a $2.99 charge for sharing accounts between households just to create drama between friends and family — Russell (@RussellFalcon) March 16, 2022

The company will also allow members on basic, standard and premium plans to transfer profile information — including viewing history and personalized recommendations — to a new account or sub-account.

Netflix will test the new features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru over the next few weeks.

Many Netflix subscribers took to social media to weigh in against the potential change.

If Netflix adds a surcharge for “sharing” accounts I am 1000% out, will dump them right into the trash. Greedy garbage company. — Max (@moshXwell) March 16, 2022

Netflix is going to “test” charging extra for customers sharing their accounts with people outside their household? Fine. I’ll move in with my parents again. — laura serino 🇺🇦 (@laura_serino) March 17, 2022

