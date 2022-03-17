Russia has begun seizing foreign-owned commercial planes to bolster its airline industry in the face of crippling sanctions from the West over its invasion of Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin signed a law Monday that says Russian carriers can register plans leased from foreign firms. They will also be issued certificates that make them airworthy.

CNN reports hundreds of planes will be seized and the measure will help Russia maintain domestic routes while making it difficult for foreign leasing companies to reclaim their jets while they are on Russian soil.

Sanctions imposed by the U.S. and Europe ordered companies to repossess planes they leased to Russia by the end of the month.

About 85% of foreign-made planes in Russia are owned by leasing companies, so losing them would be a big blow to Russia’s industry, according to CNN.

Foreign companies have cut off Russia from spare parts that are needed to maintain the fleets, making it unclear whether the planes can maintain their airworthiness.

