Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled on all fronts, with units making only minimal progress on land, at sea and in the air in recent days as they suffer heavy losses from well-coordinated resistance forces, British military officials said Thursday.

Their analysis of Russia’s invasion, now entering its fourth week, largely matches that of their American counterparts in the Pentagon.

“The vast majority of Ukrainian territory, including all major cities, remains in Ukrainian hands,” British military intelligence officials tweeted.

Russians have relied on air-launched stand-off weapons, such as cruise missiles, to attack population centers. Given the delay in achieving their objectives and failure to control Ukrainian airspace, Russians have probably expended far more missiles than originally planned, according to the British Ministry of Defense.

“As a result, it is likely Russia is resorting to the use of older, less precise weapons — which are less militarily effective and more likely to result in civilian casualties,” British officials said.

Russian army units have been filmed leaving bases in occupied sections of Georgia and are reportedly heading to join the fight in Ukraine. The troop movements are occurring even as Russia and Ukraine engage in diplomatic talks aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Anthony King, chair of war studies at the University of Warwick, told Britain’s Financial Times newspaper that Russians may be using the talks as a ploy to revitalize their forces in preparation for another round of battle.

“My own view is that it’s just the Russians stringing the Ukrainians along,” Mr. King said, according to the Financial Times. “If Russia loses many more troops, maybe then it won’t be a cynical ploy. But at this point, it feels like a tactical pause.”

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.