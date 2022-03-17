The White House said Thursday it doesn’t plan to change President Biden’s testing regimen for COVID-19 despite two close calls with the virus this week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Mr. Biden is not considered a close contact of an infected person under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He did not spend at least 15 minutes during a 24-period in close proximity with Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff, who tested positive Tuesday, or Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, who tested positive late Wednesday. Mr. Martin was pulled from a gala event attended by Mr. Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when he learned of his positive test.

“He was not tested today, he was tested last Sunday,” Ms. Psaki said of the president. “His weekly testing cadence remains as it has been.”

Even if Mr. Biden had been exposed to the virus, the incubation period means it could take multiple days for an infection to appear in testing.

Ms. Psaki said there are layers of protection around Mr. Biden, who is fully vaccinated and boosted but at age 79 is at higher risk of bad outcomes from COVID-19.

For instance, any person who meets with Mr. Biden is tested beforehand.

