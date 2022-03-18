American Airlines will resume selling alcohol on domestic and short international flights next month, the company announced Thursday.

“Beginning April 18, American will slowly reintroduce its buy-on-board program including alcohol and light snacks to domestic main cabin flights. Customers traveling on flights over 250 miles will be offered beer, wine, and spirits,” an American Airlines spokesperson told Fox Business.

The airline will also introduce “touchless ordering” beginning later this year.

American is the last major airline to bring back alcohol sales in coach class, USA Today reported. Alcohol has been available to first-class passengers since last spring.

Several airlines stopped selling alcohol at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to limit interaction between passengers and flight attendants. But many companies extended the ban due to an increase in unruly behavior on flights.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, unruly passenger incidents reached an all-time high in 2021.

The FAA logged 5,981 reports of difficult passengers last year. Nearly 72% were related to the federal masking policy.

American Airlines’ resumption of alcohol sales coincides with the expiration of the federal transportation mask mandate, ending on April 18.

