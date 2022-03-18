French prosecutors have opened a war crimes investigation into the death of Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed this week alongside a Ukrainian journalist when their vehicle near Kyiv came under fire from Russian troops.

The prosecutors will investigate charges related to whether the shooters caused “deliberate harm to a person protected by international law” and a “deliberate attack against a civilian who was not taking part in hostilities,” according to Irish news outlet RTE.

It is common for French prosecutors to open investigations into the violent deaths of citizens overseas, according to the report.

Mr. Zakrzewski is French and Irish and grew up in Dublin. His brother, Nick, said Pierre was driven by a love of photography and travel and was brave but not reckless.

“He was a calculated risk-taker. He looked at risks,” Nick Zakrzewski told RTE. “He worked out the best way of managing them.”

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured in the attack that killed Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, 24.

Mr. Hall was taken out of Ukraine for treatment and Irish officials and Fox News are coordinating efforts to repatriate Pierre Zakrzewski’s body, according to RTE.

