IRVING, Texas — South Texas has never elected a Republican to serve in the U.S. House, but the GOP’s losing streak may end in November.

Republicans have a shot at winning up to three seats in South Texas, where Democrats have been losing ground with Hispanic voters for the past two election cycles and President Biden’s low approval ratings, coupled with the illegal immigration surge on the border, are hurting the party’s midterm prospects.

Three Latina candidates are poised to challenge Democratic incumbents in the races. Their chances are bolstered by a trend, showing voters in South Texas shifting toward the GOP, that is poised to accelerate under the Biden administration.

“South Texas is a top battleground for House Republicans,” said Michael McAdams, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm of the House GOP. “Hispanic voters are leaving the Democrat Party in droves because they’ve saddled voters with record-high prices, soaring crime and a crisis along our southern border.”

The newly carved 15th congressional district that stretches from McAllen on the Mexico border north toward San Marcos, offers the GOP the best chance of flipping a long-held Democratic seat. Republican Monica De La Cruz will face off against either Ruben Ramirez or Michelle Vallejo, who are in a May 24 runoff for the Democratic spot on the ballot.

Non-partisan race analysts listed the seat in Republican-leaning territory, after redistricting earlier this year gave the moderate blue district a bigger GOP voting base. Ms. De La Cruz narrowly lost a 2020 bid to win the seat when the electorate was less Republican.

The 28th congressional district, which stretches from San Antonio to the U.S.-Mexico border, is also a GOP target. It’s considered a toss-up race that could lean toward the Republican candidate if liberal Democrat Jessica Cisneros beats moderate incumbent Democrat Henry Cuellar in a May 24 runoff.

Ms. Cisneros is running on a far-left agenda that includes ending the use of fossil fuels and implementing the Green New Deal, which would kill thousands of fracking jobs in South Texas.

She faces the far more moderate Cuellar, a nine-term incumbent whose re-election prospects dimmed after the FBI raided his home and campaign office in January as part of an investigation into his ties to Azerbaijan companies.

Republicans believe if Ms. Cisneros beats Mr. Cuellar in the runoff, the GOP candidate could prevail in November because the district’s moderate voters will not back a far-left-leaning Democrat.

“They’ll be a better chance of the Republican winning over moderate Democratic voters who are simply not going to be on board with Cisneros’ agenda,” Austin-based GOP strategist Matt Mackowiak said.

A Cuellar victory would also be problematic for Democrats due to the criminal investigation swirling around him. Mr. Cuellar in a statement declared the FBI raid would show “no wrongdoing” on his part.

Republicans consider both Ms. Cisneros and Mr. Cuellar to be flawed candidates who will give them an advantage in November.

“In either scenario, that seat is going to move up the board for the GOP,” Mr. Mackowiak said.

The Republican candidate in the 28th district will be determined in the May runoff between Cassy Garcia, who garnered 24% of the primary vote in March, and Sandra Whitten, who came in second place with 18% of the vote.

Some congressional race analysts also list the 34th district as competitive for the GOP, although Democrats so far maintain a significant advantage. The district stretches from Brownsville to Gonzales County, 250 miles north.

Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela is retiring, and Rep. Vincente Gonzales Jr., who moved from the 15th district, won the Democratic primary and will face Republican Mayra Flores.

“With a combination of independent voters frustrated with the direction of the country with Democrats in charge, Democratic voters who believe the national party is moving too far to the left, and unique district-specific dynamics — such as an investigation — Republicans could win a couple seats that Democrats should win under normal circumstances,” said Nathan Gonzales, editor and publisher of the non-partisan race analysis site Inside Elections. “It’s more of a reach for Republicans to win the 34th, but there’s no reason to rule out the possibility this far from election day.”

All three districts are heavily Hispanic and have in the past voted reliably Democrat. But that’s changing.

In the 2020 election, President Biden drastically underperformed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, losing nearly half the support she garnered among voters in the counties bordering Mexico.

In the 28th district, Mr. Biden beat former President Donald Trump by about 4%, far underperforming Mr. Cuellar’s 19-point win over his 2020 GOP opponent. Mr. Biden’s support in the district was just a fraction of Mrs. Clinton’s 20-point win over Mr. Trump in 2016.

The results follow a trend in the 15th, 28th, and 34th districts that began in 2018.

Voters in the 2018 election shifted away from Democrats to the GOP by nearly 9% in the 34th district, according to data from the Texas Legislative Council that was analyzed by Texan News.

In the 15th District, the median vote migrated toward Republicans by 7% and by nearly 6% in the state’s 28th district.

Mr. Trump is largely credited with growing the Hispanic vote in South Texas. Nationally, Mr. Trump received 32% of the Hispanic vote in 2020. Republicans are hopeful they can maintain the trend in South Texas even though Mr. Trump will not be on the ballot in November.

David Wasserman, who analyses House races for the non-partisan Cook Political Report, wrote earlier this month, “The border crisis under Biden has only exacerbated Democrats’ woes,” in Texas.

Mr. Wasserman cited a September poll by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas - Tyler, that found Mr. Biden’s approval rating at just 35% among Texas Hispanics.

Democratic officials deny that the GOP is in position to win the three seats, pointing out Democrats turned out in much greater numbers than GOP voters in the March 1 primary, an indication of party enthusiasm ahead of the election in November.

Democrats say the GOP has picked a flawed candidate to run in the 15th district. Mrs. De La Cruz is in the midst of a messy divorce and her estranged husband accused her of pinching and verbally abusing his daughter, which Mrs. De La Cruz denies.

“South Texas will stay blue because voters there know Democrats are the only party looking out for working families and delivering results,” said Helen Kalla, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. “Democrats are on the ground in South Texas talking face-to-face with voters earlier than ever and are building a campaign grounded in the community and issues they care about. By contrast, Republicans’ star recruit in South Texas is a conspiracy theorist dogged by allegations of ‘cruel’ mistreatment of her teenage stepdaughter.”

