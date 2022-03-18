AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s governor released a revised budget proposal on Friday that would increase checks the state plans to send to residents to $850.

That would be an increase of $100. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said she wants to increase the relief checks because of factors such as high inflation and rising fuels costs.

The money would go to residents who earn less than $75,000 as individuals or $150,000 if filing jointly. Mills said the checks would give back half the state’s surplus to about 800,000 residents of the state.

Mills made the announcement as part of a series of changes she wants to make to her supplemental budget. The proposal is subject to the approval of the Maine Legislature.

The governor said the Office of the Maine State Economist has estimated inflation will cost the average Maine resident more than $560 this year.