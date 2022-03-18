The Kremlin on Friday took a shot at President Biden’s cognitive ability after he called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “murderous dictator.”

Speaking with reporters in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov referenced Mr. Biden’s frequent gaffes at public events.

“Given Mr. Biden’s irritability, his fatigue and sometimes forgetfulness … which ultimately leads to aggressive statements, we probably will not give any sharp assessments so as not to cause more aggression,” Mr. Peskov said.

In St. Patrick’s Day remarks on Thursday, Mr. Biden described Mr. Putin as “a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine.”

That comment followed Mr. Biden labeling Mr. Putin a “war criminal” on Wednesday.

Mr. Peskov dismissed Mr. Biden’s statements as “personal insults.”

In recent days, Mr. Biden has escalated his rhetoric against Mr. Putin amid calls across the globe for the U.S. to do more to help Ukraine. He began lobbing more personal attacks against Mr. Putin after the U.S. committed to sending $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine.

Mr. Biden’s forgetfulness has been a sore spot for his press team.

Earlier this week, Mr. Biden confused attendees at a White House event by announcing that he had COVID-19 instead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, who tested positive earlier in the day.

“There’s been a little change in the arrangement with who’s on the stage because the first lady’s husband contracted COVID,” Mr. Biden said Tuesday.

Mr. Biden had to be corrected before realizing that he had been referring to himself.

“The second lady, the first gentleman,” he said. “How ’bout that?”

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.