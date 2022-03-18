Rep. Don Young, dean of the U.S. House of Representatives and one of Congress’s more colorful characters, died Friday on his way back home to Alaska, his office announced. He was 88.

He was a vehement advocate for his home state in Washington, and also a boisterous voice on the floor of the House, often occupying a seat near one of the exits and booming out commentary on the delinquency of other members during votes.

“A fierce defender of Alaska since elected to Congress in 1973, nearly everything that has advanced for Alaska is a result of Don Young’s tenacious work,” the congressman’s office said in announcing his death. “From the Trans-Alaska pipeline, to the Ketchikan Shipyard, to the Magnuson Stevens Act, which transformed the American fishing industry, to the numerous land exchanges he fought for, Don Young’s legacy cannot be overstated.”

The Anchorage Daily News reported that Mr. Young was on a flight from Los Angeles to Seattle when he lost consciousness.

His wife was with him at the time, his office said.

