Russian forces have made “minimal” progress in their invasion this week, and Ukrainian forces have frustrated attempts by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops to encircle Kyiv and the city of Mykolaiv to the south, intelligence officials said Friday.

However, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remain encircled and subject to heavy Russian shelling, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defence.

British officials said the U.N. estimates the number of refugees from Ukraine has surpassed 3.2 million.

“This number will continue to rise as a result of ongoing Russian aggression,” the agency said.

Many refugees are fleeing to bordering European nations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a “substantial conversation” with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday, and the commission will draft an opinion on whether to admit Ukraine to the European Union within a “few months.”

